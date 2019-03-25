ATLANTA - You'll want to be aware about an increasing storm threat for this afternoon and evening.
We'll start the day dry and warm but will finish with the chance for strong storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking rain and storms moving toward North Georgia.
The main risks later today will be strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. The tornado risk is very low with this system.
A cold front moves through tonight into tomorrow with cooler air to follow. We'll lose the mid-70s we had Sunday in the metro.
INCREASING STORM THREAT: Good morning! What a beautiful weekend it was across north Georgia but, today, we focus on an increasing storm threat this afternoon and this evening.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 25, 2019
I'm breaking down the storm threats on Channel 2 4:30-7am! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/mbUFBowdNI
