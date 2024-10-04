Hurricane Helene: Drought conditions cleared out across North Georgia

ATLANTA — Hurricane Helene devastated a large portion of the southeast last week.

Over a three-day stretch last week, North Georgia saw billions of gallons of rain. Crews are still working to get power to all Georgians.

This unprecedented amount of rain cleared out weeks of drought conditions across North Georgia, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich.

Kramlich says prior to Sept. 25, less than 2 inches of rain fell from Aug. 1 through Sept. 24.

More than 8,000 power poles statewide will have to be repaired or replaced. More than 21,000 spans of wire, which equals about 1,000 miles, were damaged. More than 1,500 transformers will also need to be replaced.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says the city received more than 25 billion gallons of rainwater from Wednesday through Friday of last week.

In total, just over 11 inches of rain was measured in Atlanta across this three day stretch.

