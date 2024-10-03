Georgia students hospitalized after school bus knocked on its side

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Several students in central Georgia have been taken to the hospital after the school bus they were on was involved in an accident.

Troup County School System officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one of their buses was involved in a crash on Mooty Bridge Road on Thursday afternoon.

They say nine students were on board and several of them were injured, but did not comment on exactly how many were hurt.

The injured students were taken to area hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

Videos shared with Channel 2 Action News show the school bus lying on its side.

Police have not commented on what led up to the crash.

