BioLab chemical plume: Atlanta mayor urges people to stay indoors if they see haze

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is urging people to follow health guidance and limit outdoor activities if they see a chemical plume or smell chlorine from the BioLab fire.

The facility, which makes pool and spa treatment products, caught fire Sunday in Rockdale County. While the fire is out, chemical reaction plumes are expected to spread to more areas of metro Atlanta as winds shift.

“Although the Biolab facility in Conyers is about 30 minutes from downtown Atlanta, the ongoing remnants of the fire at the plant continue to be of concern to Atlanta constituents,” Dickens said in a video posted on the city’s social media channels.

“State health officials have stated that while chlorine can be smelled even when levels are far below what’s considered harmful, it may still cause irritation to the eyes, throat and airways, especially for those with heart or lung conditions,” the mayor added.

Dickens recommends people limit their outdoor activities and keep their windows closed Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.

“If you experience symptoms, contact your health provider or Georgia Poison Center,” Dickens said.

