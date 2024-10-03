Metro Atlanta diaper bank sending relief to Hurricane Helene victims

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A baby supply charity in Gwinnett County says they’ve never seen such a desperate need for diapers. Now, they’re sending more than 200,000 to families in southeast Georgia who were affected by the storms.

In the warehouse of the nonprofit, Helping Mamas, in Gwinnett County, CEO Jamie Lackey checked the inventory.

There are thousands of cases of diapers and they call them disaster diapers.

The word that we keep hearing over and over is desperate,” Lackey told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Desperate across southeast Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

The charity is sending more than 200,000 diapers, wipes, period products, and more. All hands have been on deck here all week.

“Every day, every hour is different. We’re trying to respond to the need as quickly as we can,” Helping Mamas Stephanie Ungashick said.

In the 10 years since the nonprofit was founded, they have never seen a need like this. Families in every part of southeast Georgia need diapers.

“It’s almost horrifying when you hear what we’re hearing. There are no diapers. There’s no formula. No wipes. These are essential items that families need,” Lackey said.

Lackey says trucks full of diapers are already heading south, with more on the way.

On Saturday, Helping Mamas will host a disaster relief diaper drive at Pace Academy in northwest Atlanta at 966 West Paces Ferry Road from 9 a.m. until noon.

