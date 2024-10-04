Hurricane Helene: Gov. Kemp, former Pres. Donald Trump to survey damage together

EVANS, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former President Donald Trump will discuss Hurricane Helene damage together on Friday.

Kemp will meet with local officials in Columbia County and also deliver remarks with Trump at the Columbia Performing Arts Center this afternoon. It will the first public appearance for Kemp and Trump together since the 2020 election.

Helene left a path of destruction that Kemp likened to “240-mile tornado that went through our state.” At least 33 people have died in Georgia and the death toll across the Southeast has topped 200.

Georgia officials have estimated that Helene caused over $417 million in damage and expect that number to climb.

Friday will mark Trump’s second trip to Georgia after he visited Valdosta on Monday.

During his tour, Trump claimed Biden was “unavailable” to answer calls from Kemp; however, both Kemp and the Biden administration said both men did speak by phone Sunday night.

Biden approved major disaster declaration for dozens of counties. At Thursday’s briefing, Kemp said there will be a bipartisan effort with other officials to push for the president to add more counties to the declaration.

Biden visited Valdosta on Thursday after trips to North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida throughout the week. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Augusta on Wednesday.

GEMA director: Helene has caused $417 million across Georgia so far but costs expected to rise

