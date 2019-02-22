ATLANTA - Authorities busted a 24-year-old woman trying to smuggle nearly 3 pounds of cocaine into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport earlier this week.
How’d they catch her?
One of the agents acted on a hunch and used his training.
His hunch proved to be correct and they seized $40,000 worth of the illegal drug. The woman was immediately sent back to Honduras.
