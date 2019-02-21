3 pounds of cocaine found hidden in figurines at Atlanta airport (PHOTOS)

ATLANTA - Authorities seized just under 3 pounds of cocaine Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, the drugs were hidden inside decorative figurines bag belonging to a traveler arriving in Atlanta on a flight from Honduras.
“Our CBP Agriculture Specialist and Officers are on the front line stopping prohibited items from reaching the U.S. and that includes narcotics,” said Atlanta CBP Area Port Director Carey Davis. “We take every opportunity to apply our training and experience to intercept dangerous drugs before they reach our communities.”
TRENDING STORIES:
The confiscated cocaine weighed about 2.84 pounds and was worth around $80,000, authorities said.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that a 24-year-old woman was returned to Honduras after the bust.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}