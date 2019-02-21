CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been nearly one year since a 2-year-old girl was killed when a mirror fell on her inside a metro Atlanta Payless store. Now, a contractor hired days after her death is telling Channel 2’s Nicole Carr that there’s more to the story.
Ifrah Siddique was shopping for shoes with her mother, her aunt and her brother inside the Riverdale store on Mar. 5, 2018. At some point during their shopping trip, her family told us an unsecured mirror fell on top of her, hitting her in the forehead and causing serious internal injuries. She later died at the hospital.
In the days after the toddler’s death, the store’s corporate office released a statement offering condolences to the family but did not address why the mirror was not properly hung.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident. Out of respect for the family no further information will be provided at this time.”
Just weeks before the first anniversary of her death, two contractors have now come forward to shed new light on what may have happened that day and in the days following.
