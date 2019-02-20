FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News Mike Petchenik has learned there will be major new developments in the case of a woman's death that's gained national interest online.
Tamla Horsford was found dead in the backyard of a Forsyth County home in Nov. 2018. A witness said he believed the mother of five fell off a balcony during an adult slumber party.
The coroner’s death certificate listed Horsford’s death as an accident. The report said that a fall from a deck caused multiple blunt force injuries and "acute ethanol intoxication" was a contributing factor.
But Horsford's friend Michelle Graves says she believes something else happened to her best friend and the family hired another medical examiner who found extensive injuries all over her body.
"It's impossible to get the injuries that she had from one fall," she said.
Thousands on social media have called for further investigation into Horsford’s death with hashtags #TamlaHorsford and #JusticeForTamlaHorsford.
