Great-grandma fires pistol at man trying to break into her home

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A great grandmother with a pistol fired shots at a man trying to break into her home – scaring him into a closet until police arrived, according to investigators.
Gwendolyn Agard, 79, was in her house in Jackson County when a man shattered the glass on a second-floor door in the back of the house and came inside, police say.
Agard quickly grabbed her gun and called 911. She told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen she yelled at the man and fired a few shots at him. She missed, but the alleged thief was so scared, he hid in an upstairs closet until police arrived.
