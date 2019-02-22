Federal agents are searching a house in an upscale Sandy Springs neighborhood.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is on Crestwicke Pointe in Sandy Springs, where she said she saw agents tow away a Maserati.
The house is on Crestwicke Pointe in Sandy Springs.
There were dozens of FBI agents there early Friday morning.
The FBI confirmed to Washington that they are conducting a court-authorized search warrant at the house in connection with an investigation out of their Macon Resident Agency.
They said it is an ongoing investigation.
