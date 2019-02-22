  • Maserati towed from scene of active FBI raid in upscale Sandy Springs neighborhood

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    Federal agents are searching a house in an upscale Sandy Springs neighborhood. 

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington is on Crestwicke Pointe in Sandy Springs, where she said she saw agents tow away a Maserati.

    We're talking to neighbors about why they say they've always had concerns about the house, for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    The house is on Crestwicke Pointe in Sandy Springs.

    There were dozens of FBI agents there early Friday morning.

    The FBI confirmed to Washington that they are conducting a court-authorized search warrant at the house in connection with an investigation out of their Macon Resident Agency.

    They said it is an ongoing investigation.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories