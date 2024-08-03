‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ star files divorce from husband after 6 years

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia reality star known for shows about her family, including “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” and “Mama June: Family Crisis,” is filing for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird filed for divorce this week from her husband Josh Efird. The pair married six years ago.

The couple describes their marriage as “irretrievably broken” in the documents, which were filed on Aug. 1.

The court documents go on to say that the 24-year-old reality star and 28-year-old Josh Efird will share custody of their four children: 6-year-old Ella, 3-year-old Bentley, 2-year-old Sylus and 2-year-old Stella. Since they’re sharing custody, neither will receive child support or alimony.

Josh Efird has two months to collect his belongings and leave the family’s home where his ex-wife will stay.

Lauryn Efird rose to prominence when “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” premiered in 2012, circling around her sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and mother, “Mama June” Shannon.

The most recent season of the family’s show “Mama June: Family Crisis” focused on Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer battle and death. The older sister died in December 2023 at age 29.

