What to expect ahead of former Pres. Trump’s Atlanta campaign rally

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and newly-named Vice Presidential Nominee, Sen. J.D. Vance, will be in Atlanta Saturday for a campaign rally.

The visit to Atlanta will be in the same venue as a similar event held by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris’ campaign event was held at the Georgia State University Convocation Center on Tuesday.

Following the Trump-Vance campaign rally in Atlanta, Harris will return to Georgia for another event, this time in Savannah, where she’s expected to unveil her pick for Vice Presidential nominee on the Democratic Party ticket.

Ahead of the Trump-Vance rally, Triple Team Traffic says you can expect some spots in Atlanta that could be impacted by the event.

Here’s what Channel 2′s Mike Shields is expecting for traffic areas this Saturday, as the former president arrives:

Rolling closures on I-85 near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Rolling closures to continue up, heading north on the downtown connector

Closures on Capitol Avenue, Ralph David Abernathy and University Avenue near the GSU Convocation Center

On and off closures throughout the day as event preparation continues before the rally starts

Trump is set to speak at the rally at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Channel 2 Action News will be bringing you coverage throughout the event, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

