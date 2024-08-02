17-year-old Atlanta boy was supposed to be going back to high school. Instead, he was shot

ATLANTA, Ga. — A mother says her son won’t be starting his senior year in his high school because of gun violence.

Kaden Gregory is in critical condition after he was shot while visiting his father in Wisconsin.

Now his mother, Kaydene Favors, is on a campaign to curb violence.

“Kaden is not, does not fit the criteria, of someone who should have a bullet in them,” Favors said.

But 17-year-old Kaden does have a bullet in him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“That bullet did a lot of damage?” Channel 2′s Tom Jones asked Favors, who is in Milwaukee tending to her son.

“That one bullet did a round...a round of a merry-go-round in his body,” Favors explained. She said her son just got out of intensive care, but is still critical.

Kaden went to visit his father in Wisconsin and was scheduled to fly back to Atlanta to start his senior year at McEachern High School on Thursday. He is four classes away from graduation.

Favors said that while Kayden played video games with a cousin, another cousin with mental issues shot Kaden and his cousin.

TRENDING STORIES:

Milwaukee police say 22-year-old Jayuntae Gregory then got into a shootout with them a day later. He was wounded and taken into custody.

“How do we stop this gun violence?” Favors asked She says that’s a question we have to answer.

“A lot of times these kids are making bad choices because nobody has ever talked to them about the good choices,” said Bruce Griggs, with the group Save Our Sons.

Griggs will be trying to answer Favors’ question during his 26-hour Call To Manhood, Boys To Men Lock-in-- Friday night. It will run until 8 am Saturday.

Kids eight to 15 will attend workshops, hear speakers and play games.

“We’re also teaching these kids some tools how to deal with this violence and how to deal with their anger,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Favors says she never thought her son would be the victim of gun violence. She says it all seems like a dream. “I can’t believe I’m here.”

Griggs says Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was instrumental in making this 26-hour lock-in happen and will speak here to the boys.

Favors says it could be another 3 weeks before her son is well enough to get home.

You can donate HERE.

Owner of Buckhead lounge where 2 died in shooting arrested in the middle of court hearing The city of Atlanta is currently suing the Elleven45 Lounge to keep it permanently shut down.

©2024 Cox Media Group