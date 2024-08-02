Dad pulls his 2-year-old son from under massive tree after it falls on DeKalb home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A toddler is being checked out at the hospital after a tree fell on his home on Friday morning.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the home on McJenkin Drive in DeKalb County where a massive oak tree had fallen on the house and caused major damage.

The boy’s father told Mims that he had to rescue his 2-year-old son from underneath the tree after it fell around 8 a.m.

The child’s mother took him to the hospital to be checked out. There is no word on his current condition.

There was also an infant in the house who was not hurt.

IN OTHER NEWS:

