Former President Jimmy Carter looking forward to voting for VP Kamala Harris, not 100th birthday

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter is less than 60 days from turning a milestone 100 years old on Oct. 1. But his family says that’s not the biggest thing on his mind.

The former president’s grandson, Jason Carter, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his grandfather said is looking forward to voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

“I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” Carter told his son Chip Carter this week, according to his grandson Jason Carter.

Jason Carter went on to say that his grandfather has been “more alert and interested in politics and the war in Gaza” in recent days.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said the exchange took place when Chip Carter asked the former president about making it to the century mark. They say he was clear he was more interested in electing Harris.

Jason Carter sat down with Channel 2′s Justin Farmer earlier this week and said that even though his grandfather is in his final days, he is still inspiring the world.

“This is a good man who has done remarkable things with his life and has taken the opportunities that he was given and used them to do good,” Jason Carter said.

There will be plenty of celebrations for the former president’s centennial birthday, including a musical tribute at the Fox Theatre.

