Jimmy Carter 100th birthday musical celebration planned at Fox Theatre

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter will turn 100 years old on Oct. 1 and the Carter Center is planning a musical celebration in his honor.

The Carter Center announced it will host “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song” on Sept. 17 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

The celebration will feature live performances and tributes for Carter, who is known for his lifelong passion for music.

“Whether it was on his record player, on the campaign trail, or on the White House lawn, music has been – and continues to be – a source of joy, comfort, and inspiration for my grandfather,” said Jason Carter, President Carter’s grandson and chair of the Carter Center Board of Trustees. “I can think of no better way to celebrate him and his 100th birthday than a night of music.”

Tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. on the theater’s website here and will cost $100 in honor of Carter’s 100th birthday. The proceeds will support the Carter Center’s work on global peace and health efforts.

Who will perform? There will be a variety of genres from pop, rock and country to jazz, hip-hop and classical music.

Some of the acts already confirmed include Allman Brothers keyboardist Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The War And Treaty and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus.

There will also be special guests, including Braves legend Dale Murphy and Atlanta rapper Killer Mike. The Carter Center says it will release more artists and guests leading up to the event.

