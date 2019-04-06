Vigil to be held for pregnant woman, son killed; officers shot recovering at home

A vigil will be held Saturday in memory of a pregnant woman and her 16-year-old son who were killed during a hostage situation.
The Stockbridge community will gather for a prayer vigil Saturday at 6 p.m. in front of Stockbridge City Hall to honor Sandra White, 39, her unborn baby and her son, Arkeyvion.
Police found White and her son dead inside their Henry County home Friday morning.
The gunman, Anthony "Tony" Bailey Jr., 47, was also found dead -- from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
We'll have LIVE coverage of the vigil being held at Stockbridge City Hall, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Father says boyfriend who killed pregnant daughter, grandson is 'a coward'
- WARNING - GRAPHIC: Police release video of moment that started 14-hour standoff
- Woman who used to live in home where hostage situation took place helped police
Henry County police officers say a 14-hour-long standoff began Thursday when they entered a home on a "trouble unknown" call and the suspect began to fire at them.
On Friday afternoon, Henry County police released a video showing the harrowing moments when two officers were shot.
Police Chief Mark Amerman identified the officers as Keegan Merritt and Taylor Webb in a news conference.
Henry County police told Channel 2 Action News Saturday that both officers have been released from the hospital. They are at home recovering.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the White family.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}