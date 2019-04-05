HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police have released chilling body camera footage of the moments officers entered a home on a "trouble unknown" call Thursday and the suspect began to fire at them.
Officers Keegan Merritt and Taylor Webb were both shot and are now recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital. They are both expected to be OK.
Police said Merritt and Webb went to the home after family members reported seeing a woman unresponsive in the garage.
[PHOTOS: 2 officers injured in Henry County shooting]
The shootings kicked-off a 17-hour-long standoff with the suspect. Police later found the gunman, a pregnant woman and her teenage son dead inside the home.
We're sitting down one-on-one with the police chief, who walks us through the tough decisions he had to make during the 17-hour standoff, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Sandra White, 39, and her son Arkeyvion, 16, were identified as the victims.
Police said the gunman, Anthony Bailey, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
RELATED STORIES:
- Father says boyfriend who killed pregnant daughter, grandson is 'a coward'
- Woman was trying to evict boyfriend before standoff, documents say
- Family of Henry County officer calls shooting their 'worst nightmare'
- Kids trapped in home next door to Henry County standoff reunited with parents
Merritt was shot in the hand and Webb was shot in the torso and hip, police said.
Friday afternoon, Henry County police released the two minute clip showing the moment the officers were shot. The video posted below could be hard to watch for some people.
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}