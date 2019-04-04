0 Kids trapped in home next door to Henry County standoff reunited with parents

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned several children who were stuck in their homes near where police say a gunman is currently barricaded have been reunited with their families.

[READ MORE: 2 police officers shot in Henry County; Gunman barricaded]

Authorities say the gunman shot two police officers Thursday morning in Stockbridge in Henry County. Channel 2 Action News has confirmed the officers suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

We have several reporters LIVE on the scenes as this story continues to develop, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 and 6 p.m.

The Henry County Police Department confirmed the "active incident" at a home on Eagle Court. Both officers were immediately rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, one by ambulance and one by helicopter.

Police continue communicating with the man who they said wounded the officers and is holding a 16-year-old hostage.

Officers suspect another victim is inside the home. Channel 2’s Tom Jones has been on the scene, gathering information all day. Jones was there when distraught family members arrived at the scene.

[PHOTOS: 2 officers injured in Henry County shooting, sources say]

Those family members were filled with raw emotion. They wanted to get inside, but police initially would not let them.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police blocked off the area, keeping people like Tanya Maness out and away from her father and her 5-year-old.

"I want to get back to my family. Make sure they are OK," Maness said.

[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV News App for breaking news alerts on this story]

Before 3:30 p.m., four siblings who were in the home next door to where the gunman is barricaded were able to leave the area with help from law enforcement.

"Got us out by going behind the fence and then going around," one of the children told Jones.

"I was scared. I'm still scared," father Robert Leonard said. "You don't see my heart beating out of my chest?"

There were other kids who officers had to get out as well, and people had pets they needed to get to.

The barricade situation is causing a major disruption and people want it to end fast.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.