    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple sources tell Channel 2 Action News that at least two police officers have been shot in Henry County. 

    The shooting happened Thursday morning in Stockbridge.

    The Henry County Police Department tweeted that there is an "active incident" in the Eagle Way in Stockbridge. Sources tell Channel 2's Mark Winne there is a barricaded gunman at a home in the area. 

    Interstate 75 south before Hudson Bridge Road has been blocked to allow ambulances to pass through, according to Channel 2's Triple Team Traffic. 

    Georgia Department of Transportation says that they are keeping "all lanes cleared on I-75 northbound of Bridge Road to accommodate emergency vehicles" until 1 p.m.

    Channel 2's Tom Regan is at Grady Memorial Hospital where hospital officials confirm that an injured officer is being treated. 

    Viewers in the area tell Channel 2 Action News that they are hearing sirens from officers, ambulances and fire trucks.

    NewsChopper 2 pilot Jason Durden reports the incident is bordered by Red Oak Road, Flippen Road, Banks Road and Rock Quarry Road.

