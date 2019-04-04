HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple sources tell Channel 2 Action News that at least two police officers have been shot in Henry County.
The shooting happened Thursday morning in Stockbridge.
Breaking: am told two officers shot in Henry County @wsbtv https://t.co/JBkviS4N3K— Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) April 4, 2019
The Henry County Police Department tweeted that there is an "active incident" in the Eagle Way in Stockbridge. Sources tell Channel 2's Mark Winne there is a barricaded gunman at a home in the area.
There is an active incident in the area of Eagle Way in Stockbridge, GA. Avoid the area.— Henry County Police (@HenryCoPolice) April 4, 2019
Interstate 75 south before Hudson Bridge Road has been blocked to allow ambulances to pass through, according to Channel 2's Triple Team Traffic.
Convoy of emergency vehicles headed north toward trauma centers after at least one, maybe more Henry Co officers shot from what we are told @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/kV4zBOsSsk— Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) April 4, 2019
Georgia Department of Transportation says that they are keeping "all lanes cleared on I-75 northbound of Bridge Road to accommodate emergency vehicles" until 1 p.m.
Henry County - authorities are keeping all lanes cleared on I-75 northbound of Bridge Road to accommodate emergency vehicles and workers tending to police officers involved in a local shooting. Estimated time of clearance - 1:00 p.m. For alternate routes, call Georgia 511. pic.twitter.com/OB9SWYDOhk— GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) April 4, 2019
Channel 2's Tom Regan is at Grady Memorial Hospital where hospital officials confirm that an injured officer is being treated.
Breaking: Police awaiting arrival of wounded Henry County officer at Grady Hospital. pic.twitter.com/hwX8lGNUSE— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) April 4, 2019
Viewers in the area tell Channel 2 Action News that they are hearing sirens from officers, ambulances and fire trucks.
NewsChopper 2 pilot Jason Durden reports the incident is bordered by Red Oak Road, Flippen Road, Banks Road and Rock Quarry Road.
This subdivision is bordered by Red Oak Rd, Flippen Rd, Banks Rd, and Rock Quarry Rd. All entrances to subdivision closed. Watch for the police presence on those bordering roads. Avoid if possible. Live updates coming up on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/ZKQYRSBd6Q— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) April 4, 2019
