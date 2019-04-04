0 Family of Henry County officer calls shooting their 'worst nightmare'

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is learning more about the two police officers who were shot Thursday morning in Stockbridge.

The Henry County Police Department confirmed the "active incident" at a home on Eagle Court.

Both officers were immediately rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital; one by ambulance and one by helicopter.

Investigators confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the officers’ injuries are non-life-threatening.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan spoke with family members of one of the officers injured outside Grady Memorial Hospital.

Jan and Rick Coursey say they are in-laws of one of the officers, but did not identify the officer.

“This is the family's worst nightmare,” Rick Coursey told Regan.

He said his son-in-law is 32 years old and the father of two small children.

“He has more courage than you can think about. This man, he puts his life on the line when he walks out the door every day,” Rick Coursey said.

Jan Coursey said they were still waiting to hear more information about the officer’s condition.

“His wife is back there now. We're just waiting for her to come out and update us,” she said.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, the Henry County police chief said both injured officers are veteran SWAT officers with the department.

The chief said the other officer is also in his 30s.

