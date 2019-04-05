  • Father says boyfriend who killed pregnant daughter, grandson is 'a coward'

    By: Steve Gehlbach , Tom Jones

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The father of a woman killed along with her teenage son in a Henry County home is speaking out, calling the person who took her life a coward.

    [PHOTOS: 2 officers injured in Henry County shooting]

    The family of Sandra White, 39, who was eight months pregnant, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that they were planning a surprise baby shower for her this weekend, but now, will plan her funeral instead.

    White's family told reporters about her relationship and why the tragedy comes as a complete shock to her parents.

    Police said White’s boyfriend, Anthony Tony Bailey Jr., 47, shot two police officers Thursday morning before holding White’s 16-year-old son, Arkeyvion White, hostage in a Stockbridge home. 

    The tense standoff began Thursday morning and ended with all three people, including the gunman, found dead just before 4 a.m. Friday.

    Police told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings that the pregnant woman, along with her 16-year-old son who police said was being held hostage throughout the day Thursday, were killed in the home.

    The gunman also died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. 

