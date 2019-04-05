HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The father of a woman killed along with her teenage son in a Henry County home is speaking out, calling the person who took her life a coward.
The family of Sandra White, 39, who was eight months pregnant, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that they were planning a surprise baby shower for her this weekend, but now, will plan her funeral instead.
Police said White’s boyfriend, Anthony Tony Bailey Jr., 47, shot two police officers Thursday morning before holding White’s 16-year-old son, Arkeyvion White, hostage in a Stockbridge home.
The tense standoff began Thursday morning and ended with all three people, including the gunman, found dead just before 4 a.m. Friday.
Police told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings that the pregnant woman, along with her 16-year-old son who police said was being held hostage throughout the day Thursday, were killed in the home.
The gunman also died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
