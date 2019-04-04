0 2 Henry County officers recovering following shooting; teen remains held by gunman

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Two Henry County police officers are recovering after investigators said they were shot by a gunman who then barricaded himself inside a home in unincorporated Stockbridge. Police said there is a 16-year-old boy in the house with him.

Police said a woman called them out to the home in the Eagle Ridge subdivision shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday for a trouble unknown call.

Hostage situation continues in Henry County. 2 police officers injured are expected to recover. Police continue to wait for the gunman barricaded in a home to release the 16 year old hostage who is believed to be relative. pic.twitter.com/eZX7XzgQSL — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) April 4, 2019

When officers went inside, police said a man started shooting at them, hitting one in the hand and another in the torso.

As soon as the shooting happened, several police agencies descended on the neighborhood as the gunman barricaded himself inside.

The officers were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for their injuries. Police shut down part of Interstate 75 Thursday afternoon as an ambulance rushed one of the officers to Grady Memorial Hospital.

A medic helicopter flew the other officer to Grady as well.

Police said they were negotiating with the gunman to try and get him to release the teen. So far, they have been held up in the home for more than eight hours.

WOMAN TRIED TO HAVE MAN EVICTED, RECORDS SHOW

Records obtained by Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne show the woman who lives in the house was in a relationship with the gunman and had been trying to serve papers on him to get him out of the house.

Winne obtained court documents dated March 2018 that show the woman initiated eviction proceedings against a male who lives at the same address.

Records show the Sheriff's Office served the male, but it appears the eviction process for whatever reason was never completed.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE OFFICERS

Henry County police have not released the identity of the officers who were injured in Thursday’s shooting.

Capt. Joey Smith said both men are SWAT officers with the department and are seven-year veterans.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan spoke with family members of one of the officers outside Grady Memorial. They told him one of the officers is a father of two young children and is 32-years-old.

“This is the family's worst nightmare,” the officer’s father-in-law Rick Coursey said.

SHOOTING ROCKS NEIGHBORHOOD

Lena Holt lives in the neighborhood where the standoff developed.

She said she looked at her security camera Thursday afternoon and saw police swarming the area.

“That neighborhood is so quiet,” Holt said.

Before she knew, police began evacuating the neighborhood as the man barricaded himself inside the home.

“I think every Henry County police car was coming into our subdivision, and I didn’t know what was going on, and I’m still trying to find out all the details,” neighbor Janice Wilson told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

Officers blocked off the entrances of the subdivision, not letting anyone in or out.

One woman told Elliot she couldn’t get to her three children who are home without her.

“I have spoken with them. They’re just … they’re scared. They’re scared, and they should be,” Farrah James said.

Many of neighbors gathered at a nearby gas station, waiting until they could be let back into their homes.

