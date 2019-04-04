0 Woman was trying to evict boyfriend from home before Henry County standoff, documents say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - We are more than seven hours into a very active and developing situation after two police officers were shot in Henry County. The gunman is still barricaded inside a Stockbridge home with a 16-year-old hostage.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne gained new insight into what happened inside the home on Eagle Court.

A law enforcement contact said he's been told something bad happened to a woman in the house before police arrived; however, Channel 2 Action News has not been able to confirm that with Henry County police.

Danielle Woodruff said she has not been able to get in touch with her pregnant cousin, who lives in the home.

"She’s eight months pregnant," Woodruff said. "My cousin’s son is in there, too."

"We're hoping he was going release the 16-year-old. He said he would, and we're just standing by waiting," Henry County police Capt. Joey Smith said.

Smith said police responded to a trouble call from a relative of a woman who lives in the home.

"My officers made contact with the female complainant. They tried to make entrance into the home, and gunfire erupted. The officers did not exchange fire. However, two officers were struck, and they were transported," Smith said.

"The lady who lives in the house is in a relationship with the barricaded gunman?" Winne asked Woodruff. "Yes," she responded.

"She’s told the family she’s trying to get papers to get him out of the house?" Winne asked. "Yes," Woodruff said.

Winne uncovered a possible sign of trouble at the home when he obtained legal paperwork dated March 2018. A courthouse official said it indicates a female who lives at the home initiated eviction proceedings against a man of the same address.

The official said the record indicates the sheriff's office served the man, but it appears the eviction process, for whatever reason, was never completed -- unless something was filed in the past day or two.

Lena Holt said she lives in the neighborhood where the standoff developed. She looked and saw her security camera showing live pictures of police swarming the area.

"That neighborhood is (usually) so quiet," Holt said.

Holt said she’s blessed the three children she adopted through a faith-based nonprofit organization were at the nursery and not close to the tragic events unfolding.

