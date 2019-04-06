Neighbors helped police with standoff before gunman killed himself, two others

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - We're learning more about how neighbors helped police come up with a plan to deal with a violent hostage-taker before he killed himself and two others, including his pregnant girlfriend, late Thursday.
The standoff started at a home in the Eagle Ridge subdivision in Stockbridge just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Around 12 a.m. Friday, officers stormed the house and found 39-year-old Sandra White, who was eight months pregnant, and her 16-year-old son, Arkeyvion, dead.
The gunman, Anthony "Tony" Bailey Jr., 47, was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke with one neighbor, who said she was eager to help when there was a possibility to rescue the teen from Bailey after officers saw White lying on the garage floor.
"Pretty much what (the officer) wanted to know was where the entry and exit points, all of the little areas inside the house, like the closet, things like that. I gave them a full diagram," Cherie Robinson said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.
