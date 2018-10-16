Parents pay hundreds for cheerleading outfits they still haven't received

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Parents tell Channel 2 Action News they are fuming after they paid hundreds of dollars months ago for cheerleading outfits for their daughters and still have nothing to show for it.
Local mothers told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez that the Pop Warner organizers are giving them the runaround over the outfits, so they called Channel 2.
“It’s incredibly frustrating and it is angering. And as a parent, you watch your daughter come out here, and mine is 5, and she’s coming out here two to three days a week practicing and giving her all. And for her to go out to a competition and, one, not get the full experience, not feel that sense of pride by putting on a uniform, and that sense of embarrassment,” one mother told Jaquez.
Pop Warner sent a statement to Jaquez, saying:
“Local Pop Warner Associations purchase all of their own uniforms and equipment. They are responsible for making the orders and paying for the goods.”
What we’ve uncovered after investigating the issue, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}