Customer says mobile mechanic at AutoZone offered discount that left her disturbed

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman says a trip to AutoZone left her shaken after she was approached by who she thought was an employee of the business. But he wasn’t, he was a mobile mechanic.
The woman told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Jim Strickland that the man approached her car as soon as she pulled into the business on Cobb Parkway in Marietta.
“I couldn’t even get my second foot out before a man approached me with a card saying that he could work on my car and that he could help me,” the woman said. She did not want to be identified.
The woman said the man diagnosed a mechanical issue that would take $700 to fix. When she complained about the price, she said the man then offered to discount the price in exchange for sexual favors.
But that wasn’t the only incident. We’re talking to another victim who said a different mobile mechanic at separate AutoZone location caused him to lose his job AND his home. The alleged alarming incidents that he says went unanswered by AutoZone, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
