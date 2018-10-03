0 String of engine fires tied to vehicles coming from Georgia plant, investigation finds

ATLANTA - Federal regulators will soon decide whether to investigate a rash of engine fires in vehicles built in Georgia.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland found three of the Kia and Hyundai models in question came from the Kia plant in West Point.

Safety watchdogs said for certain models and model years, the cars and SUVs are burning at a rate six times higher than competitor vehicles.

2 Investigates obtained cellphone video after a driver saw the bottom of 2012 Kia Sorento burst into flames.

"Get over! Get over!" the driver can be heard screaming at the Sorento, urging them to pull over.

A watchdog group is petitioning the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to investigate 2011-2014 Kia Sorentos and Optimas, 2010-2015 Kia Souls and 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonatas and Santa Fes.

Strickland poured through records of 143 non-collision fires. Forty percent of the cars were manufactured in Georgia, more than any other single plant.

About 80 percent of the engines involved came from a separate Hyundai factory in Alabama.

Strickland contacted Kia and they supplied this statement:

“Kia Motors America (KMA) continuously evaluates its vehicles as part of ongoing monitoring activities conducted as a standard practice on all Kia models and provides quarterly reports to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about any consumer complaints, notices or claims for any safety issues, including fires.

“KMA has, and will continue to, cooperate and collaboratively work with NHTSA on all matters related to vehicle safety and if a safety defect is detected through the course of vehicle monitoring, Kia promptly reports a safety related defect within the five days mandated by law.

“Kia shares the goals of both the Center for Auto Safety and NHTSA to assure the safety of the vehicles we sell to our customers and put on American roads.

“KMA encourages customers to remedy any open recall as quickly as possible, including certain 20112014 model year Sorento and Optima vehicles identified in June of 2017 (NHTSA Recall Number 17V224) by taking their vehicle to the nearest Kia dealership.

“If a recall is unable to be remedied immediately, KMA will provide alternate transportation at no cost to the customer until their vehicle is repaired or another satisfactory resolution is determined.

“Owners are encouraged to contact Kia Consumer Affairs at 800-333-4542 with any questions or concerns related to this matter.”

