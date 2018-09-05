WARNING: Channel 2 uncovers issue with most popular truck in the world

Drivers of the most popular truck on the planet are discovering a tiny fuse can cause big trouble.
It costs only pennies – and the fuse itself is actually smaller than a penny.
But when the little fuse fries, it shuts down some big Ford trucks.
Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Jim Strickland found out Ford told its dealership technicians about the issue, but not the owners.
It happened to Johnny Bobo as he prepared for his 60-mile commute home from his job in midtown Atlanta.
"(I) turned the key over and the engine just spun and spun and spun but it wouldn't crank," Johnny Bobo told Jim Strickland.
RECENT INVESTIGATIONS:
- Thousands of overdoses, dozens of deaths: A warning about a commonly-prescribed drug
- UGA student accused of sexual assault put on probation, told to write essay
- Man mistaken for wanted suspect with same name spends nearly a month in jail
The fix at the dealership took only 30 minutes. You'd think he'd be happy. Nope.
"I was a little aggravated because here I spent the money to have my vehicle towed and everything for a 25-cent part," Bobo said.
It was aggravation by the truckload.
"Six months later it did it again," Bobo said.
The warning all truck owners need to hear and why Ford says they didn’t issue a recall, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}