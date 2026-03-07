Metro Atlanta cities issue warning ahead of ‘teen takeover’ plans

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — The City of McDonough issued an emergency declaration Friday following reports of a planned “teen takeover” event expected to take place this weekend.

McDonough said it has implemented a mandatory curfew for minors effective through Monday morning to ensure public safety.

The emergency measures follow previous “teen takeover” events in metro Atlanta that law enforcement says resulted in illegal weapon use, injuries and property damage.

The curfew and business restrictions are intended to minimize potential injury and damage during the period of March 6 through 6 a.m. March 9.

McDonough Mayor Kamali “Kam” Varner emphasized the need for cooperation between law enforcement and the community to maintain order.

“While we want our teens to enjoy the spaces and activities our city offers, we also must ensure that gatherings remain safe and responsible,” she said. “As mayor, I stand with the county and our law enforcement community as they work to keep our communities safe.”

Varner also called on parents and community leaders to stay engaged with young people during the weekend.

McDonough Police Chief K. Noble is coordinating with local businesses that social media posts identified as potential targets for the takeover. Noble said the police department is working to secure these locations. Entrance to these specific businesses will be restricted to people ages 21 and over for the duration of the emergency declaration.

The mandatory curfew applies to all individuals younger than age 18.

Local officials stated that failure to comply with the curfew may lead to detainment by law enforcement.

The rules do not apply to minors accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or an adult with lawful custody. Exceptions are also made for those seeking medical treatment, those involved in emergencies and legally emancipated minors. The curfew also does not apply to minors on sidewalks abutting their homes, those on errands for a parent or those traveling to and from employment, school or church activities.

The move comes after a similar response from Henry County.

The City of South Fulton also responded to reported “teen takover” plans at Welcome All Park on Monday, saying police plan to monitor social media and share “intelligence with other local law enforcement agencies in real time.“:

The City of South Fulton Police Department is aware of a social media flyer circulating online encouraging juveniles to gather for a “park takeover” at Welcome All Park on Monday, March 9, 2026. As a proactive measure, officers are actively monitoring publicly available social media platforms and sharing intelligence with other local law enforcement agencies in real time. While many of these gatherings begin as social media trends, they can quickly create unsafe conditions for participants, park visitors, and surrounding neighborhoods. Officers will be present in the area and are prepared to address any disruptive or unlawful activity if necessary. We encourage parents and guardians to remain aware of their children’s plans and speak with them about making safe and responsible choices. Parents looking for positive activities for their children are encouraged to explore our programs through the South Fulton Police Athletic & Activities League (PAL). — South Fulton Interim Public Safety Director, Dr. Cedric L Alexander

