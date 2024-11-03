Man walks onto porch, steals $600 massage chair, Henry County police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Its the holiday season, which means package theft is on the rise.

The Henry County Police Department is searching for a man who walked onto a porch last month and stole a package.

Police say on Oct. 18 just before 1 p.m., a man walked up to a home on Great Oaks Branch in Stockbridge and stole a package containing a new massage chair worth approximately $600, officials say.

HCPD say they are looking for a white man, 5-feet-10 inches tall with long hair. It appears the man drove a white box truck onto the property, stole the package and left.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man is asked to contact Detective T. Mears at 770-288-8211, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos or videos to 770-220-7009.

