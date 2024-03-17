Locust Grove grieves loss of long-time, beloved Mayor Robert Price

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Locust Grove community is mourning the loss of their long-time mayor, Robert Price.

Mayor Price died Friday after city staff said he suffered complications during a sudden illness.

His Mayor Pro Tem, Vincent Williams, spoke to Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco at City Hall Saturday afternoon.

They stood together outside the mayor’s office door at the front of City Hall.

Williams said it is no mistake the first door you pass inside the building is the Mayor’s Office.

“This door would be open and welcome to anybody that walked through this door of city hall,” said Williams. “He literally thought it was his duty to stay and talk to people.”

Mayor Price was 79 when he died. He would have been 80 on April 16 of this year.

Photos show him raise his right hand for his most recent Oath of Office. However, his work at City Hall started as a council member in 2007. Voters elected him as Mayor in 2012, and he ran unopposed since then.

“He was easily elected year to year because people believed Robert could get it done,” said Williams.

Price’s wife and son were not ready to talk publicly Saturday when they spoke to Channel 2 outside City Hall. They said Price said in addition to serving the city, Price was a cattle farmer. He had retired from Bell South.

This year, he chose Williams as his Mayor Pro Tem.

“I really appreciate what he did for me,” said Williams.

Now, Williams will run the city.

“I will never fill the mayor’s shoes, but I will do what I need to do to help our city get through this,” said Williams.

The City Clerk and City Manager will have to set a date for a special election date, publicize and give people time to submit their names to run for office.

The focus currently remains on grief and funeral arrangements.

The family said they will announce that information soon.

