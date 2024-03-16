1 Georgian had the Luck of the Irish in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Ides of March didn’t betray one lucky Georgian during Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
One ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Augusta on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The winning numbers were 13-25-50-51-66 and a Mega Ball of 6.
The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball with a Megaplier, bringing the winnings to $50,000.
No one took home the $815 million jackpot, so the jackpot raised to $875 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- North Georgia baseball coach collapses on field during game, dies
- Griffin man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing $2,000 worth of items from Lowe’s, DA says
- Savannah Chrisley says she hopes to have her parents home by summer
In the meantime, you can see if the Luck of the Irish will be on your side in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing for a $600 million jackpot.
You can catch the drawings LIVE on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group