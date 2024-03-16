1 Georgian had the Luck of the Irish in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Ides of March didn’t betray one lucky Georgian during Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

One ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Augusta on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

The winning numbers were 13-25-50-51-66 and a Mega Ball of 6.

The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball with a Megaplier, bringing the winnings to $50,000.

No one took home the $815 million jackpot, so the jackpot raised to $875 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

In the meantime, you can see if the Luck of the Irish will be on your side in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing for a $600 million jackpot.

You can catch the drawings LIVE on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

