Griffin man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing $2,000 worth of items from Lowe’s, DA says

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The Griffin District Attorney says a man has been sentenced to years in prison for stealing.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, a Spalding County jury convicted Sean Cann of Felony Theft by Shoplifting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The DA said on the afternoon of Aug. 5, 2022, Cann entered the Lowe’s in Griffin, picked up a hedge trimmer, and moved it to the garden center where he climbed a ladder and placed it on top of a shelf.

He then made additional trips throughout the store to pick up other items, such as a Honda generator and DeWalt power tools, and took them to the garden center and placed them on the top shelf.

After staging the items he wanted for himself, he took them off the shelf and placed them on a blue cart.

He had an extra cart that had a piece of plywood on it and he rolled the two carts to an open space in the soil section of the garden center, placed the merchandise in the opening next to the perimeter fence and then covered the opening with plywood.

Cann left the store and got into a car that was driven to the back of the garden center where he cut a hole in the perimeter fence and took the merchandise.

The DA said he took more than $2,000 worth of items.

TRENDING STORIES:

“While it is not often that we try felony shoplifting cases, it is important for this community and the local businesses to know that we care just as much about shoplifting cases as we do all other cases. Shoplifting has an impact on our local economy and puts others at risk when the offenders do not wish to be apprehended,” ADA Holliday stated.

“My office will continue to hold shoplifters accountable for the harm they cause this community and those that desire to shoplift must be aware of the consequences. Mr. Cann’s 10-year prison sentence should be a warning to anyone considering shoplifting in this Circuit to make different choices,” said District Attorney Marie Broder.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Authorities say Cann has a lengthy history of shoplifting in multiple states.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta attorneys weigh in on liable doctor posting autopsy photos of decapitated baby online

©2023 Cox Media Group