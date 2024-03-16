North Georgia baseball coach collapses on field during game, dies

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A North Georgia baseball league is mourning the loss of a coach who collapsed on the field during a game.

Canes Sports Performance said on Friday, during the “Shamrock Classic” tournament in Emerson, 14U Coach Doug Davis collapsed on the field.

According to Coach Jeff Owens, Davis suffered a massive heart attack. Owens confirmed that Davis died; however, he did not specify if Davis died when he collapsed on the field.

“As soon as it happened, myself and the rest of the coaches rushed to Doug. Nurses and doctors came out of the stands onto the field,” Owens wrote to Channel 2 Action News. “[It was] probably one of the most devastating things I’ve experienced.”

Owens said the park went silent as the teams gathered around Davis’ family.

Canes Sports Performance will hold a devotional for Davis on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lakepoint Field in Emerson.

