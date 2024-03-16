Here’s why this busy downtown Atlanta road is closed Saturday

ATLANTA — City of Atlanta officials are warning drivers to avoid a section of downtown that will be shut down due to construction.

On Saturday, Peachtree Street SW from Wall Street SW to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW will be shut down to accommodate construction at 54 Peachtree Street SW.

City officials said the road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The following are alternate routes drivers can take to avoid the closure:

Southbound on Peachtree Street SW, turn left onto Wall St SW, turn right onto Pryor St SW, turn right onto Martin Luther King, Jr, Dr SW, and turn left onto Peachtree St SW.

turn left onto Wall St SW, turn right onto Pryor St SW, turn right onto Martin Luther King, Jr, Dr SW, and turn left onto Peachtree St SW. Westbound on Wall Street SW, turn right onto Peachtree St SW, turn right onto Edgewood Ave SE, turn right onto Pryor St SW, turn right onto Martin Luther King, Jr, Dr. SW, and turn left onto Peachtree St SW.

turn right onto Peachtree St SW, turn right onto Edgewood Ave SE, turn right onto Pryor St SW, turn right onto Martin Luther King, Jr, Dr. SW, and turn left onto Peachtree St SW. Westbound on Martin Luther King, Jr, Drive SW, turn right onto Forsyth St SW, turn right onto Marietta St NW, turn right onto Pryor St SW, turn right onto Wall St SW, turn right onto Peachtree St SW.

