15-year-old girl shot and killed in Georgia, 22-year-old man arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old was found shot and killed at a Georgia home Friday night, and a man arrested in the case is facing murder and sex crime charges in connection with the case, , the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a person shot call at about 9:45 p.m. to find LuVenya Knight, 15, of Irwinton, not breathing at a home on Hagan Circle, outside of Tennille.

She was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts to save her life.

A suspect, Kermarion Markel Washington, 22, of Tennille, was arrested shortly after the incident. He is being held at Washington County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Washington has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felony murder, malice murder, malice murder, child molestation and statutory rape

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Washington may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping Washington County authorities in their probe.

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