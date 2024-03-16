Ga. teenager passes away after suffering stroke due to COVID-19, family says

BREMEN, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl from Bremen passed after her family says she suffered a stroke that caused irreversible damage.
Katelyn Bowling battled cerebral palsy throughout her life.
Her family says that after contracting COVID-19, Bowling had a stroke.
They say the brain damage she suffered during the stroke permanently affected her motor skills.
Bremen City Schools posted a tribute to Bowling on social media saying they are mourning the loss of one of their own.
The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help make ends meet.
She will be laid to rest on Sunday.
