Ga. teenager passes away after suffering stroke due to COVID-19, family says

BREMEN, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl from Bremen passed after her family says she suffered a stroke that caused irreversible damage.

Katelyn Bowling battled cerebral palsy throughout her life.

Her family says that after contracting COVID-19, Bowling had a stroke.

They say the brain damage she suffered during the stroke permanently affected her motor skills.

Bremen City Schools posted a tribute to Bowling on social media saying they are mourning the loss of one of their own.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help make ends meet.

She will be laid to rest on Sunday.

