Woman opened fire at Ga. nightclub, shooting 3 people, police say

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Georgia woman is facing serious charges after police say she shot three people at a nightclub early Friday morning.
Warner Robins police were called to the CRU Lounge on S. Highway 247 in response to a possible active shooter situation just before 2 a.m.
When they arrived, they saw cars speeding away and people running from the business.
Officers found one victim, a 28-year-old man, near the parking lot. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.
Two other victims, both 27-year-old women, went to Houston Healthcare-Warner Robins in personal vehicles.
One of the women had been shot in the chest and was transferred to Atrium Health Navicent. The other woman had been grazed by a bullet.
There is no word on any of the victims’ current conditions.
Detectives say the shooting began when a fight broke out between Katlyn Green, 24, and other unknown people. At some point, they say Green pulled out a gun and began shooting.
Green was arrested and is currently being held in the Houston County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault.
