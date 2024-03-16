Woman opened fire at Ga. nightclub, shooting 3 people, police say

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Georgia woman is facing serious charges after police say she shot three people at a nightclub early Friday morning.

Warner Robins police were called to the CRU Lounge on S. Highway 247 in response to a possible active shooter situation just before 2 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they saw cars speeding away and people running from the business.

Officers found one victim, a 28-year-old man, near the parking lot. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Two other victims, both 27-year-old women, went to Houston Healthcare-Warner Robins in personal vehicles.

TRENDING STORIES:

One of the women had been shot in the chest and was transferred to Atrium Health Navicent. The other woman had been grazed by a bullet.

There is no word on any of the victims’ current conditions.

Detectives say the shooting began when a fight broke out between Katlyn Green, 24, and other unknown people. At some point, they say Green pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Green was arrested and is currently being held in the Houston County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta mother arrested nearly 2 years after 5-year-old’s body found in suitcase 5-year-old Cairo Jordan from Atlanta's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in the woods on the side of an Indiana road.

©2023 Cox Media Group