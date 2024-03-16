Longtime mayor of Locust Grove dies from sudden illness

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price, 79, passed away suddenly on Friday.

The city announced his passing from “complications of a sudden illness” on Saturday morning.

Price spent more than 15 years serving the City of Locust Grove.

He was first elected to the City Council in 2007.

In 2011, he was elected mayor. He succeeded the late Mayor Lorene Lindsey in 2012.

Each time he ran for re-election as mayor, he was unopposed. He was recently elected for another term lasting until 2028.

The city praised him as a leader, saying “the government he ran with the City Council was widely supported by the citizens.”

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

