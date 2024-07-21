Henry County police searching for man accused of breaking into cars at apartments

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is looking for a man seen entering vehicles at an apartment complex last month.

Police say on June 28 during the day, a man was seen with a crowbar shattering the rear windows of two vehicles in the parking lot of the Sable Chase Apartment complex in McDonough.

Officials say the man entered the vehicles for unlawful purposes, before being chased by one of the victims who witnessed the suspect breaking into vehicles.

Anyone with information or the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact Det. J. Gairy at 770-288-8496, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

The investigation is ongoing.

