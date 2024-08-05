Henry County parents, here is your chance to meet the school superintendent finalist

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Schools is hosting a meet and greet with its sole superintendent finalist.

Dr. John Pace III will meet with parents in the McDonough High School cafeteria on Monday.

On July 22, the Henry County Board of Education unanimously voted for Pace to serve as the district’s next superintendent. Starting Tuesday, the board will be able to confirm the appointment and set Pace’s start date and contract.

“The role of superintendent is vital to our district’s success,” said Board Chair Sophe Pope, who represents District 4. “Who assumes that duty is not only of consequence to our staff, students, and families but also to the community at large. Our Board of Education prides itself on being responsive to the community, and we are pleased to be able to offer this meet and greet with Dr. Pace.”

Pace currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent for Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida.

The meeting with Pace will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Under Georgia law, school districts are required to have a 14-day waiting period before they can vote on a new superintendent.

The earliest the Henry County Board of Education can vote to appoint Pace is Aug. 6.

