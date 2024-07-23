Henry County Board of Education announces sole finalist for Superintendent

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Board of Education has selected a finalist for superintendent.

In a special called meeting on Monday, the Henry County BOE announced Dr. John Pace III as the sole finalist to serve as the district’s next Superintendent.

The board voted unanimously for Pace, who currently serves as Deputy Superintendent for Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida, as the finalist to lead Georgia’s eighth-largest school district.

After 14 days, the board will vote to confirm the appointment and set the new Superintendent’s start date and contract.

Board Chair Sophe Pope said they considered the community’s input and found that they wanted a Superintendent with experience as a principal, teacher, and assistant superintendent.

Pope said Pace checked off all of those boxes.

After speaking on his extensive experience, Pope expressed how Pace is a leader who is honest and ethical.

“He has extensive experience in all those areas. Most importantly, they wanted a leader who is honest and ethical, and I believe Dr. Pace is that person,” said Pope.

The board provided a few more details on Pace’s background and experience:

Doctor of Education degree in educational policy, planning, and leadership from The College of William and Mary

Master of Science degree in music education from Florida International University

Bachelor of Arts degree in music/business finance from the University of Miami

As Deputy Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2022, he has directly assisted Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres by overseeing the Office of School Leadership and Performance and the daily operation of 350 traditional K-12 schools and technical colleges serving more than 240,000 students.

Previously served as Chief Operating Officer of School Operations (2021-2022)

Region Superintendent of the Central Region Office (2017-2021)

Administrative Director of the Education Transformation Office in the Division of Academic Support (2015-2017)

Principal of Myrtle Grove K-8 Center (2011-2015)

Assistant principal of Norland Elementary School (2007-2011)

School administrator for the William H. Turner Technical Adult Center (2007-2011)

Spent seven years in the classroom as a music instructor, jazz band director, and co-concert and marching band director for Miami Norland Senior High School

Pace thanked the Henry County BOE and said he is “humbled and honored” to be considered.

“Thank you to the Henry County Board of Education for this opportunity. I am humbled and honored to be considered and selected as a finalist for the Superintendent of Henry County Schools,” said Dr. Pace. “I look forward to working with the students, parents, employees, and community in the continued ‘Pursuit of Exceptional’ in HCS.”

