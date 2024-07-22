First of its kind Chick-fil-A design opening soon in Henry County

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A new futuristic Chick-fil-A is opening up soon in Henry County.

The restaurant, on Jodeco Road in Stockbridge, will be two stories and will have an elevated drive-thru.

Channel 2 Action News reported on this new design back in 2023.





The company said the new concept was “designed for greater ease and efficient service, while still providing the friendly and warm hospitality our guests have come to know and love.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Chick-fil-A for an exact opening date.

