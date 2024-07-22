11-year-old Georgia boy holds up heartbreaking sign asking for help to bury his mom

ROME, Ga. — People in Lindale, Georgia were greeted with a heartbreaking sight this week: An 11-year-old boy holding up a sign asking for help to bury his mother.

Shannon Mount, 45, went into cardiac arrest on July 8, according to GoFundMe. Paramedics were able to revive her and she was put on life support until she died on July 16.

After her death, her son 11-year-old Kayden Ely, stood beside the railroad tracks in his small town for two days with a sign that read “Please help bury my mama.”

Multiple people in the community shared Ely’s plea with Channel 2 Action News. Family friend Jennifer Grissom started a GoFundMe to help Kayden secure his mother’s funeral expenses.

So far, the community has donated more than $8,500 of the $7,100 goal.

Mount’s funeral is set for July 27 at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Rome.

According to Mount’s obituary, she was the mother of five and grandmother of one.

“Shannon was a straight shooter. She didn’t sugarcoat anything and was always ready to tell you off if you needed it. She loved her kids fiercely, even when life got messy,” family members wrote. “She wouldn’t want anyone to dress up her life to be what it wasn’t. She was raw, real, and unapologetic. She wasn’t a perfect mother or housewife, but she tried her best”

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE. Donations can also be made to the Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Rome.

