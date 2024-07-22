Yellow-legged hornets spotted on Georgia’s coast

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Residents, beware! The yellow-legged hornets have been spotted again in one of Georgia’s largest cities.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies became aware of the insects last week. The hornet’s nest was removed on Thursday.

The invasive species doesn’t bother humans but could pose a huge threat to the bee population.

The insect is a social wasp species that builds egg-shaped paper nests, often in trees. These nests can become huge, with an average of 6,000 workers.

Yellow-legged hornets eat honey bees, destroying our vital pollinators and causing detrimental effects on the environment as a whole.

Another nest was found last month in Savannah.

Here’s what you should do if you spot a hornet:

Do not approach or attempt to remove it. Instead, take note of its location and appearance.

Report sightings immediately to the Georgia Department of Agriculture at 404-656-3645.

If You Are Stung:

Move to a safe area to avoid additional stings.

Wash the sting site with soap and water.

Apply a cold pack to reduce swelling.

Seek medical attention immediately, especially if you experience difficulty breathing, swelling, or other severe symptoms.

Contact the Georgia Department of Agriculture or call 911.

