‘You’ve had four days to figure it out:’ Frustrated travelers stuck at Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — Inside the world’s busiest airport, tempers were getting a little bit short on Monday.

“How frustrated are you on a scale of one to 10,” asked Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

“At this point an eight,” traveler Terri Day said.

“An eight-point five,” said Crystal Tucker.

“I’d say a nine,” Steve Perlmutter added.

“It’s a 10,” Mark Vamvaketis said.

Vamvaketis needs to get his son to a college baseball tryout in North Carolina, and can’t get his luggage.

“People have been sleeping here for 3 days. I’m now gonna drive six hours to Raleigh,” Vamvaketis said.

“It’s horrible,” Tucker exclaimed.

Tucker’s Delta flight was canceled Sunday and canceled again Monday.

“It has not been fun traveling with a 2-year-old,” Tucker said.

Across the entire length of baggage claim in the south terminal, luggage was everywhere. Linda Saylor is on her way to Ireland.

“I know exactly what I’m looking for, but I’m not happy because my bag is not here,” Saylor said.

The customer service line to track the bags down was more than 100 deep. Vamvaketis was in that line and learned his son’s duffle bag full of baseball gear was at the gate sitting under the plane. He says he has heard enough excuses.

“We all understand we’re subject to computer failures, but at this point, you’ve had four days to figure it out,” Vamvaketis said.

