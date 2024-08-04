Deserving student receives Jovita Moore HBCU Scholarship from Jaguar Foundation of Atlanta

ATLANTA — A deserving student received the Jovita Moore HBCU Undergraduate Scholarship from the Jaguar Foundation of Atlanta.

The foundation awarded the scholarship Saturday to freshman Joi Ector, who attends Southern University and A&M College.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones emceed Saturday night’s event.

Our late colleague Jovita Moore, who had been with Channel 2 Action News since 1998, was an advisory board member for the organization.

Jovita emceed the program from 2010 until she passed in October 2021.

RELATED STORIES:

In April 2021, doctors discovered two masses on Jovita’s brain. After surgery, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most common type of brain cancer.

Unlike smoking which causes lung cancer, glioblastoma is not hereditary and has no connection to diet or lifestyle.

Currently, there is no cure for glioblastoma, only treatments to slow its progression.

The Jaguar Foundation of Atlanta’s mission is to mentor, inspire, and financially support Atlanta area students.

They provide scholarships to attend Southern University and A&M College, and other selected HBCU institutions including Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College.

RELATED NEWS:

Our House dedicates dining hall in honor of Jovita Moore Jovita was passionate about telling stories and passionate about her work in the community.

©2024 Cox Media Group